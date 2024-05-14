•Akpabio promises more changes in Electoral Act for transparency, credibility

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery has said that the United Kingdom is keenly watching the ongoing debates in Nigeria about state police and the various reforms initiated by the current administration of President Bola Tinubu to look into areas of possible support that will engender democratic growth.

Montgomery also said issues like better representation for women in politics, the Federal Government’s social safety nets for the poor, defence, national security and major constitutional reforms were of interest to his home government.

The envoy was speaking in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, at the National Assembly.

ALSO READ: Develop framework to tackle insecurity, Speaker Abbas urges surveyors

He noted that understanding the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the current administration and the keys issues being addressed by the National Assembly would determine “how diplomatic international partners can get behind” such reforms through collaboration.

He stated, “We are watching your debate about issues like state police, issues like promoting better representation for women in politics and in parliament, issues like the palliatives and social safety nets that need to go alongside the difficult economic reforms, but very impressive economic reforms that are being undertaken.

“And there may be other constitutional issues that you are debating that it is important for us to understand.

“So, your excellency, there are many other issues I could raise, but I want to come to an end and give a chance to hear about your priorities.”

Montgomery added that understanding the reforms being initiated and executed in Nigeria, especially the involvement of the legislature was like setting an agenda setting for the country from a perspective where outsiders could fully partner it.

Montgomery recalled the many years of diplomatic ties Nigeria and the UK had enjoyed, saying that there were “incredibly strong people-to-people links between our countries.

“We have very significant connections between our democracies and our democratic institutions, whether it’s our parliaments or National Assembly, or it’s the Westminster foundation for democracy, or it is the constant exchange between parliamentarians here and parliamentarians in the UK.

“We have very strong links between our mutual diasporas. There are many British people here who work in Nigeria and there are many Nigerians that work in the UK. And of course, we are bound together by family, friendships, business, all those people-to-people links. And that is why the UK has a very large diplomatic mission here to facilitate those links.”

He spoke on how both sides had expanded bi-lateral engagements since the emergency of the administration of Tinubu and the positive outcomes recorded so far.

Akpabio, while reacting to the speech of the envoy, thanked the UK for the support it had continued to tender to Nigeria, saying, “We value your input to democratic practice not just in Nigeria but in Africa.”

The Senate President informed the envoy that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership had a robust people-centred legislative agenda.

Akpabio assured Montgomery that women inclusivity in governance was key to both the 10th National Assembly and the federal government generally, noting that what was lost by women elective representation had been gained through appointments in the Tinubu administration.

He further informed the British envoy that the 2022 Electoral Act would be amended for more transparency and credibility of the electoral process where every vote would count.

On security, the Senate President told his guest that Nigeria needed help in area of training of personnel.