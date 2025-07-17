UK issues thunderstorm warnings with risk of flooding, power cuts, travel disruption

The United Kingdom is bracing for a wave of thunderstorms over the next three days, as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country.

The alert, which began on Thursday, initially covers the western region of Northern Ireland, including Londonderry/Derry, Coleraine, and Enniskillen,and is expected to last from 11 am to 8 pm.

From Friday evening through Saturday, the warning expands to cover most of northern, central, and southern England. The 21-hour alert comes into effect at 9 pm on Friday and is expected to remain in place until 6 pm on Saturday.

In addition, a separate yellow thunderstorm warning will be active from midday to 8 p.m. on Friday in the North East of England. Areas including Leeds, York, Middlesbrough, Hull, and Scarborough are expected to be affected.

The Met Office has warned that the severe weather could pose a “danger to life” due to sudden flash flooding, damage to buildings, power outages, and travel disruptions. “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures,” the advisory stated.

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life,” it added.

While much of England is expected to be hit, regions such as Wales, Cornwall, Merseyside, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, and the Scottish border may avoid the worst of the conditions.

The thunderstorm warnings coincide with drought declarations and ongoing water restrictions in parts of the country. Hosepipe bans are already in effect in areas served by South East Water and Yorkshire Water, with similar restrictions by Thames Water and Southern Water expected to begin next week.

The Met Office continues to monitor the evolving weather situation, urging residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions.