UK introduces new rule for GPs after 27-year-old’s cancer misdiagnosis

GPs in England are being asked to review cases where a patient visits three times with the same unresolved symptoms, or where their condition is getting worse.

The new NHS guidance, called Jess’s Rule, is named after Jessica Brady, who contacted her GP practice more than 20 times in 2020 after falling ill. She was repeatedly told her symptoms were linked to long Covid and that she was “too young for cancer.” She later died of stage 4 cancer at the age of 27.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting called her death “a preventable and unnecessary tragedy” and said the new rule would help GPs “catch potentially deadly illnesses” and improve patient safety.

Jessica Brady, from Stevenage, worked as an engineer at Airbus. Her mother, Andrea, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Jess had been healthy before the pandemic but began to feel unwell in July 2020.

“She had unintentionally lost quite a lot of weight, had night sweats, chronic fatigue, a persistent cough and very enlarged lymph nodes. But because of her age, it was obviously considered there wasn’t anything wrong,” Andrea said.

Over five months, Jess saw six doctors at her GP practice, including three face-to-face consultations, but she was never referred to a specialist. When her family arranged a private appointment, she was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the glands, but by then it was too late. She died three weeks later, in December 2020.

Her family hope Jess’s Rule will encourage GPs to act quickly when patients show persistent or worsening symptoms.

“Jess knew her delayed diagnosis was instrumental in the fact she had no treatment options open to her, only palliative care. She felt strongly she didn’t want this to happen to other people,” Andrea said.

Jess’s Rule is not a law but a recommendation for GPs to apply a “three strikes and rethink” approach. That means reviewing the case if symptoms persist after three appointments, arranging face-to-face consultations if only phone calls have been held, requesting more tests, seeking a second opinion, or making a specialist referral.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), which helped draft the guidance, said cancer and other serious illnesses are often difficult to identify in primary care because symptoms can resemble more common conditions.

“If a patient repeatedly presents with the same or similar symptoms, but the treatment plan does not seem to be making them better – or their condition is deteriorating – it is best practice to review the diagnosis and consider alternative approaches,” said Prof Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the RCGP.

Research shows younger patients and people from ethnic minority backgrounds often face delays in diagnosis because their symptoms do not fit the typical patterns seen in older or white patients. Jess’s family worked with the RCGP to create training materials for GPs to improve cancer diagnosis in young adults.

The Department of Health said many GP practices already follow this approach, but Jess’s Rule will make it standard practice nationwide.

Wes Streeting thanked Jess’s family, saying they had campaigned “through unimaginable grief” to ensure her story helps save others.

“Patient safety must be the bedrock of the NHS, and Jess’s Rule will make sure every patient receives the thorough, compassionate and safe care that they deserve, while supporting our hard-working GPs to catch potentially deadly illnesses,” he said.

Paul Callaghan of Healthwatch England said the rule should be implemented “quickly and consistently” and stressed that specialist services must have enough resources to manage a possible rise in referrals.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

