UK institute to award IT scholarships to Nigerians in diaspora

A Nigerian-UK-based institute, London Til Career Institute, has launched a scholarship initiative for Nigerians in the United Kingdom and the diaspora to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

In a statement signed by the Director of International Affairs of the Institute, Dr Kunle Alegbeleye, the initiative was described as an opportunity to empower Nigerians with global skills and professional certifications.

Alegbeleye explained that the initiative offers a 100 per cent training scholarship for Nigerians in the UK and the diaspora, adding that beneficiaries will be trained in data analysis, IT skills, nursing assistance, and other professional programmes.

He stated that the scholarship is aimed at equipping Nigerians with industry-relevant skills, enhancing employability in healthcare and technology sectors, and strengthening Nigeria’s global reputation for professional excellence.

ALSO READ: 10 advantages of building a strong network in the media space

Alegbeleye further emphasised that the initiative reflects the Institute’s mission to bridge opportunity gaps and ensure Nigerians globally have access to quality certification and career advancement.

“In celebration of Nigeria’s Anniversary this October 2025, the London Tilcareer Institute (UK) has officially launched a Fully Funded Scholarship Initiative for Nigerians in the UK and across the global diaspora.

“This scholarship is designed to equip Nigerians with skills in high-demand industries, enhance employability across healthcare and technology, and strengthen Nigeria’s global reputation for professional excellence.

“This initiative reflects the Institute’s mission of ‘bridging opportunity gaps and ensuring Nigerians everywhere have access to quality certification and career advancement.’”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE