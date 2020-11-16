UK Govt names first sponsors for COP26

The UK government on Monday announced the first principal partners for the UN climate conference, COP26, scheduled from November 1 to 12, 2021 in Glasgow.

“The UK has today revealed its first sponsors for COP26 as it drives climate action in the run up to the international climate change summit in Glasgow.

“SSE, ScottishPower, NatWest Group and National Grid are the first Principal Partners who will support the delivery of a successful and ambitious COP next November,” the government said in a statement.

The statement, listed ScottishPower, SSE and National Grid as energy companies that are investing in low-carbon assets as the country is working to reach an emission-free economy by 2050.

Also NatWest Group is one of the largest investors in the UK renewable energy industry.

UN climate conferences are held annually to bring together the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change for discussion on pressing climate issues.

It was originally scheduled for November this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference is hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…



After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Is Doubling Nigerian Airports By 2023 The Priority?

RECENTLY, the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that by 2023, the number of the country’s airports may be doubled to enhance air connectivity and boost the economy…