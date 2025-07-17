UK govt confirms 16 as new voting age for next general election

The UK government has confirmed that 16-year-olds will be allowed to vote in the next general election.

This marks the biggest change to voting rights since 1969, when the age was lowered from 21 to 18.

The move will extend voting rights to around 1.5 million young people across the UK.

The minimum voting age is already 16 for local elections in Scotland and Wales, but general elections have required voters to be at least 18.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told ITV News, “I think it’s really important that 16 and 17-year-olds have the vote, because they are old enough to go out to work, they are old enough to pay taxes, so pay in.

And I think if you pay in, you should have the opportunity to say what you want your money spent on, which way the government should go”, he further said.

The change will be introduced through a new Elections Bill.

Other measures in the bill include allowing UK-issued bank cards as valid voter ID, automatic voter registration, and tighter controls on political donations to prevent foreign interference.

Democracy Minister Rushanara Ali, speaking in Parliament, said:

“At 16, a young person can work, they pay taxes, they can join the Army. So there’s no reason why from that age, they shouldn’t have a say in who governs our country.”

She described the change as “seismic” and said it would ensure young people’s voices are heard.

Tory MP Paul Holmes criticised the timing of the announcement.

“There will be no opportunity for parliamentary scrutiny until September due to the recess,” he said.

He also asked why the policy was not announced formally in the Commons.

Rushanara Ali replied that Labour had clearly pledged this change in its manifesto.

“The truth is young people deserve to have a stake,” she said.

The next UK general election is due by 2029 but could be called earlier.

