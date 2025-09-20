UK fighter jets join NATO operation after Poland airspace violations

UK fighter jets have carried out a Nato mission over Poland in response to Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

The RAF Typhoon jets were sent from Lincolnshire on Friday night, patrolling Poland’s skies before returning to the UK early on Saturday. They were supported by an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft.

The mission follows 19 drones entering Poland’s airspace on 10 September, prompting NATO to launch “Eastern Sentry,” its latest air defence effort. Poland intercepted three drones during the incident, the most serious violation since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the deployment of UK fighter jets showed that “NATO airspace will be defended.”

He added that the flights demonstrated allied unity at a time of repeated violations across the region.

Russia has denied targeting Nato territory, but drones and missiles have regularly strayed into countries bordering Ukraine. Romania and Estonia also reported recent airspace breaches, with the latter requesting urgent consultations under Nato rules.

Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk described the September incident as “the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.”

NATO’s Article 4, triggered by Poland after the drone attack, allows any member state to raise security concerns before the North Atlantic Council.

The RAF mission also carried symbolic weight. It comes 85 years after Polish pilots flew alongside the RAF during the Battle of Britain.

Healey noted the significance of UK fighter jets once again operating with Poland, saying it highlighted “shared security” commitments.

Marshal Harv Smyth, chief of the Air Staff, said the UK remains fully integrated with Nato operations and ready to project air power.

The deployment underscores NATO’s effort to deter further violations while reinforcing the alliance’s eastern flank.

UK fighter jets are expected to continue supporting Nato missions in the coming weeks as tensions with Russia persist.

