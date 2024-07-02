In a surprise move, Peter Obi, the former Nigerian presidential candidate, has thrown his weight behind the Labour Party in the upcoming UK election.

This was contained in a tweet posted on his verified X handle on Tuesday.

The endorsement comes just days before the July 4 poll, and is seen as a significant boost to Labour’s campaign.

He declared his support for Labour’s progressive policies and their commitment to addressing the country’s pressing issues.

How does voting work in the UK?

Voters in 650 constituencies across the UK will elect members of Parliament to the lower chamber, the House of Commons, via the first-past-the-post system. To win each constituency and gain a seat in the House, candidates need to receive more votes than any of their competitors.

A party needs to win at least 50 percent of the seats – 326 – to secure a majority in the House of Commons and be asked to form a government by the monarch, King Charles III. The members of Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, are appointed rather than elected.

If no party wins a majority, there is a hung parliament.

