UK: Disruption looms as Gatwick airport refuellers begin strike

A planned baggage handler strike at Gatwick Airport has been called off, but passengers still face delays due to a separate refuellers’ strike.

According to Unite union, baggage handlers from Red Handling have suspended their walkout which was set for Sunday and later in May over a pension dispute.

The union received proof of pension payments and will now ballot members on a new offer.

However, plane refuellers from Redline Oil began striking Friday and their action will run until Tuesday, and again from 23 to 27 May.

A Gatwick spokesperson said the airport was “pleased” the baggage strike was suspended.

EasyJet, expected to be most affected by the refuelling strike, said it had contingency plans and still expects to operate as normal.

Gatwick added that it was aware of the refuellers’ strike and was working “to minimise impact to passengers”.

Airlines likely to have been affected by the baggage strike included Air Mauritius, Air Peace, Delta, Ethiopian Airlines, Norwegian, and TAP.

Ben Davis, Unite regional officer, said: “Red Handling has returned to negotiations and made an improved offer and therefore Unite has suspended strike action to allow members to be balloted on the proposals.”

Strike action on Sunday and 25 May has now been cancelled.

But the union warned another strike could happen on 1 June, depending on the vote results.

(BBC)

