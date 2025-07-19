UK delivers first babies through 3-parent IVF, sparks global debate

In a world-first medical breakthrough, eight babies have been born in the United Kingdom using a radical IVF technique designed to prevent the transmission of life-threatening genetic diseases.

The births, which followed a clinical trial at the Newcastle Fertility Centre, mark a milestone in reproductive science. The procedure known as mitochondrial donation involves combining DNA from three individuals: the mother, father, and a female donor. All eight babies, made up of four boys and four girls, are reportedly healthy and now between a few months and two years old.

Though commonly referred to as “three-parent babies,” scientists clarify that less than 0.1% of the baby’s DNA is from the donor, calling the label more sensational than scientific.

Mitochondrial diseases, which affect about 1 in 5,000 births, can lead to muscle wasting, diabetes, blindness, and even organ failure. These conditions are incurable, making prevention through assisted reproductive technology a critical option for affected families.

According to findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine, six of the babies had 95–100% of the disease-causing mitochondrial DNA removed, while the remaining two had reductions of 77–88%, levels considered too low to trigger disease.

“This is a major step forward,” said Swedish reproductive expert Nils-Goran Larsson. “It gives families facing devastating genetic risks a real chance at having healthy children.”

Approved in the UK in 2015, mitochondrial donation remains banned in countries like the United States and France. Concerns persist around embryo destruction and the potential for future genetic engineering.

Peter Thompson, head of the UK’s Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, emphasised that the procedure is only available to families at high risk of passing on mitochondrial conditions.

While the number of births remains small, experts like Oxford University’s Dagan Wells believe the results are encouraging. “This isn’t about designer babies,” he said, “it’s about preventing suffering.”

However, three of the babies have shown early signs of mitochondrial “reversal”, where defective mitochondria reappear over time. Researchers are monitoring the situation closely.

The success of this technology is drawing global attention, including in Nigeria, where interest in fertility science is rising alongside concerns about genetic disorders. Experts say the development should prompt urgent conversations among Nigerian policymakers, medical professionals, and bioethicists.

A Lagos-based geneticist stated this while confirming that the technique could be transformative for Nigerian families affected by mitochondrial disease, it must be approached with caution. “This requires robust regulation and ethical clarity,” the expert said.

French specialist Julie Stefann added, “For families facing genetic disease, the benefit is obvious. The question is whether countries are ready to embrace science responsibly.”

Mitochondrial disease stems from mutations in DNA passed down from the mother. Symptoms include neurological problems, muscle weakness, and organ failure. There is no cure, and treatment focuses solely on managing symptoms.

As the eight children continue to grow and thrive, the world watches closely hoping that this medical innovation can bring relief to more families in need, including those in Nigeria.