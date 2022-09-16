UK-based pro-democracy Nigerians rally support for Tinubu

Twelve days to the takeoff of campaign for the 2023 elections, some Nigerians resident in the United Kingdom have resolved to rally other pro-democracy organisations to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, in next year’s poll.

Acting under the umbrella of the Nigerian Democratic Movement (NDM), they are members of six groups that belong to the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO Forum abroad,), which led the struggle against the annulled June 12, 1993 election results.

Members of the groups, who are also pushing for free and fair elections, rise from a meeting in London and agreed to participate in further deepening democracy in Nigeria.

The meeting attracted representatives of the June 12 Movement, the Nigerian Democratic Movement (NDM). Democratic League, National Conscience Party, Oduduwa Movement UK, Nigerian Project (UK), among others.

The compatriots, in a statement, decried the current whimsical approach to political discourse, coupled with the high level of intolerance on display on social media by supporters of presidential candidates, warning that the lack of tolerance could trigger crisis during the elections.

The convener, Bimbo Folayan of the June 12 Movement); the chairman, Dr John Olumuyiwa Filani; General Secretary, Babajide Aminu, Ashama and Director of Mobilisation (North): Alhaji Shehu Tifin (Nigerian Project) signed the statement.

They also reviewed the precarious state of insecurity, unemployment, partisan hostility and threats to supporters of rival presidential candidates who they claimed had fouled the politicsl space.

The NDM, one of the pro-democracy organisations in the Diaspora that fought against the annulment of the June 12 poll, was the largest organisation in the UK that hosted meetings of NADECO abroad and worked with others, resulting into the exit of the military from political power in May 29, 1999.

They promised to protect the rights of every Nigerian to free expression and choice as long as it does not infringe on the rights of other citizens.

They plan to lead a sustained campaign against incitement, defamation and political threats.

Part of the statement read: “NDM will mobilise locally and internationally for a presidential candidate chosen and supported by the group and defend the rights of other Nigerians to choose their own candidates without harassment or intimidation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“After reviewing the experience and chances of each of the m candidates, we have resolved to put our collective weight and support behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima ticket.

“Apart from being a former pro-democracy colleague in the fight for democracy, we consider the knowledge, pedigree and experience of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as very crucial to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We agreed to mobilise other former pro-democracy reformers, eminent statesmen and experienced political scientists around the world to come up with programmes that will bring Nigeria out of the woods behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“These plans and programmes will be presented to the Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima, presidential team of APC at the appropriate time.”