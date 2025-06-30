UK-based Nigerian carer caught assaulting 88-year-old dementia patient days before death

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian carer, Bilikesu Olagunju, has been caught on camera violently assaulting an 88-year-old dementia patient, John Attard, just days before the elderly man’s death.

According to Mail Online, the abuse occurred on Christmas Eve 2022 at the victim’s home in Bexley, Kent, only six days after Olagunju started working as a care worker.

Footage secretly recorded by the victim’s son, Chris Attard, showed Olagunju stripping the vulnerable man, threatening to beat him, and ignoring his repeated cries that she was hurting him.

“Maybe I will beat you up. I will flog you. I will take you to the GP to get injections. I will call the police on you,” she was heard threatening in the video.

The footage also captured her pouring marmalade into the pensioner’s coffee, despite knowing he was diabetic. At another moment, she was seen dragging him by the arm and collar, visibly causing him pain and distress.

The following morning, Christmas Day, Mr Attard was discovered unresponsive with blood on his face. He was taken to hospital but never regained consciousness, and died ten days later.

Olagunju, who was employed by Unique Personnel UK, later pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treatment or wilful neglect of a person lacking mental capacity.

She was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court in south-east London to six weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and was also ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, Chris Attard described the punishment as an “insult,” saying he believed her actions were directly linked to his father’s death, although a post-mortem examination could not conclusively confirm this.

He said, “If those cameras had not been there, that person could still be out there treating elderly people like this.

“I was expecting a suspended sentence, but the length and community service aspect is an insult. What kind of a deterrent is that?”

