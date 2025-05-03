UK-based NGO raises N30m for out-of-school children in Nigeria

An NGO, IA-Foundation, has raised N30 million at its recent Annual Charity Gala in London to support the education of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, IA-Foundation’s founder, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, said that the fund would be deployed to directly support the body’s key initiatives.

These, she said, included the “Sponsor a Child” programme, bursary scholarships and the provision of school materials and uniforms to children across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

“These efforts aim to remove financial barriers to education, particularly for marginalised groups such as girls, children with disabilities and those from low-income families.

“By addressing both access and equity, IA-Foundation continues to work toward its vision of ensuring that every child has the opportunity to receive quality education,” she said.

Speaking also, The Chairman of the foundation, Mr Diran Femi-Famakinwa, described the incidence of out-of-school children as not just a moral crisis.

According to him, when children are not educated, they are more likely to remain in poverty and perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Dignitaries present at the event included the representative of the Nigerian Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Mercy Haruna- Adeoye.

Also present was the Mayor of London Borough of Southwark, Naima Ali, as well as the Deputy Mayor of the borough and Mayor-Elect Councillor Sunny Lambe.