An organisation under the auspices of the United Kingdom (UK)-based non-profit organisation named Moses Andishu Foundation (MAF) has said that the body has distributed relief materials worth over N10 million to less privileged persons across Nigeria.

This is just as the organisation disclosed that the items were distributed to less privileged people, comprising widows, orphans, and elderly persons.

According to a statement signed by Moses Ted Andishu, the CEO of Freivan Support Services Limited, and made available to the press in Kano on Wednesday, the beneficiaries were selected from diverse parts of Nigeria

He, however, added that the disbursement of the materials to the beneficiaries is to ease the pains of indigent persons during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Andishu disclosed that the gesture was carried out to commemorate the spirit of Christmas and New Year festivities.

He said the foundation, which was established in 2020, has the vision and mission to support the needy in society.

This foundation has also provided many widows with food items, particularly during festive periods.

“Moses found his purpose early on, of giving back to every community he is a part of. Little wonder his presence and foundation have evolved into a phenomenon his people yearn for.“

He has also tutored and mentored skilled individuals in UK, supported schools, paid hospital bills, empowered the youth, and, overall, alleviated poverty

It’s in this fit that he was recognised with a major street (Moses Andishu Street) named after him in Kaduna State (his town of birth),” the statement stated.

Since its creation, the organisation has pursued the alleviation of poverty and offered support to vulnerable groups.

According to him, “Moses Ted Andishu is an international award-winning entrepreneur (Be Mogul) and philanthropist based in the UK.

“In 2020, when he visited his home in the Obudu Local Government area of Cross Rivers State, “Andishu met different challenges faced by his people and was moved to start the MAF, a non-profit platform that empowers people.

“So far, the MAF has supported several people with motorcycles for local transportation, sewing machines for tailoring businesses, and soft skill development for leadership.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…