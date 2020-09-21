UK appoints Damilola Ogunbiyi co-chair of UK COP26 energy council

The United Kingdom has appointed Damilola Ogunbiyi of Nigeria as a co-chair of the UN Climate Change Conference’s (COP26) Energy Transition Council as the country kicks off Climate Week 2020.

The UK CoP President, Alok Sharma will chair the council alongside Ogunbiyi, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All.

Alok Sharma made the announcement on Monday while speaking at a special event, alongside political and industry leaders about the next decade of clean energy co-operation.

Prior to her appointment by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in October 2019, Ogunbiyi held various leadership positions in organizations focused on expanding energy access in sub-Saharan Africa.

In June 2020, the United States International Development Finance Corporation Board of Directors named her among the first members of the agency’s inaugural Development Advisory Council.

Sharma also announced that Ford and Facebook had joined the campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

He said major companies such as the US carmaker and the social networking giant would join the Race to Zero campaign to accelerate net-zero carbon emission commitments.

This comes after the UK Government announced a new £50 million investment in a new Clean Energy Innovation Facility.

This will help developing countries get easier access to innovative clean energy technologies, focusing on key sectors such as industry, cooling, smart energy and storage.

Ogunbiyi said: “We cannot achieve the promise of the Paris Agreement or Sustainable Development Goal 7 – access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all – without a clean energy transition that leaves no one behind.”

“Today, just under 800 million people globally lack access to electricity and we must close these gaps with renewable, efficient and affordable solutions.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

The chairman of Ondo State Independent National Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin who made this known while announcing the results of the election said the commission is still awaiting the result of four local government areas

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

The Kaduna-born former apex banker was grilled for the third time on Monday over his radio interview where he inferred that a serving northern state governor is encouraging insecurity in the region.

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for.

News of Babasuwe’s death rumour filtered into town and social media platforms in the early hours of Friday with friends and fans of the actor making efforts to reach out to him.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…