UK announces three more charter flights to evacuate citizens from Nigeria

The British government has announced three more charter flights for more hundreds of its citizens set to return home from Nigeria.

Already, more than 1,700 British travellers had been evacuated out of Nigeria back to the UK on special charter flights between April and May from Lagos and Abuja airports.

Details of the coming new flights include the charter flight slated for Friday 29 May from Lagos to London.

The other special flights will be operated on Monday 1st June between Lagos and London while the third flight which comes up Saturday 6th June from Abuja to London.

According to information gathered, the UK organised special internal charter flight will travel from Port Harcourt to Abuja on Saturday 6th June to enable British nationals based in, or near, Port Harcourt to join the 6th June flight from Abuja to London.

Commenting on the development, Minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, said: “Brits in Nigeria will now have access to additional repatriation flights, meaning hundreds more will be able to fly home. We’ve already arranged for around 1,700 people to return home to their friends and family and continue to support British nationals who remain in the country.”

For the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing: “I am delighted to announce the third wave of flights to take more of our British travellers home from Nigeria; adding to the 1,700 people we’ve already helped since airports closed on 23 April. If you are eligible and wish to return to the UK, I’d urge you to book seats on these flights as they are likely to be the last charter flights available.”

For further information and to book a ticket, British travellers have been urged to visit the Nigeria Travel Advice pages: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/nigeria/return-to-the-uk.

The UK government was said to be working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to bring British travellers home as part of the plan announced by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on 30 March with up to £75 million available for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

So far, charter flights have returned British travellers from countries including India, the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE