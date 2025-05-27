UK activist, Tommy Robinson, released from prison after seven months

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known publicly as Tommy Robinson, has been released from prison after serving seven months of an 18-month sentence.

The 42-year-old far-right activist was jailed in October 2024 for contempt of court. He had repeatedly breached a 2021 injunction that barred him from making false allegations about a Syrian refugee who had successfully sued him for libel.

Robinson was held at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes. He was originally due for release on 26 July 2025, but the High Court reduced his sentence and allowed early release.

In a video posted to his social media account on X, Robinson appeared with longer hair, a bushy beard, and a rosary around his neck. He spoke for about 20 minutes and announced plans to organise a free-speech festival in London later this year.

The High Court judge noted an “absence of contrition or remorse” from Robinson. However, the judge added: “He has given an assurance that he will comply with the injunction in the future, that he has no intention of breaching it again, and that he is aware of the consequences of what would happen if he breached the injunction again.”

Robinson, who lives in Bedfordshire, is also facing further legal trouble.

He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June 2025. He faces two counts of harassment causing fear of violence, related to incidents involving two journalists between 5 and 7 August 2024.

In a separate case, he is set to stand trial in October 2026. The charge relates to an allegation that he failed to provide the PIN to his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.

(BBC)