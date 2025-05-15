UK: £11.4m up for grabs as National Lottery rolls over to Saturday

The National Lottery in the United Kingdom has announced the rollover of the prize pot to Saturday after no one was able to emerge as the lucky winner for the £8.7 million jackpot.

According to MetroUK, for anyone to emerge as the winner of the jackpot, such a ticket holder must pick six random numbers.

In the results of Wednesday’s lotto draws announced on Thursday, the UK National Lottery revealed that no lucky winner of the £8.7 million jackpot.

Aside from that, there was also £500,000 to be won in the Thunderball draw.

The Lotto draws, which take place every Wednesday and Saturday, had its Wednesday winning numbers announced by the National Lottery Lotto winning numbers as:

02, 14, 34, 37, 48, 52, and the Bonus Ball is 29.

According to the UK National Lottery, the Thunderball winning numbers are: 04, 07, 27, 32, 37 and the Thunderball is 10.

The announcement stated that no one managed to match all six Lotto numbers, so the prize pot has rolled over to Saturday.

The National Lottery further stated that at least one £2 ticket holder has become a millionaire after matching all five numbers and the bonus ball.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE