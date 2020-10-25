UI VC race: Council holds marathon meetings, to shortlist six out of 18 candidates

Processes leading up to the emergence of the next Vice Chancellor (UI) of the University of Ibadan (VC) hot up this week as the 18 candidates in the race are to meet with council, which is the supreme governing authority of the university, on Tuesday.

In what is referred to as an interactive session, each of the 18 candidates is expected to make a 15-minute powerpoint presentation on their agenda and plans for the university if they emerge Vice Chancellor.

Though candidates had on September 17 made presentations to the university community, Tuesday’s meeting of the candidates with the council will greatly determine those that will be shortlisted to remain the race.

After Tuesday’s interaction, it is expected that the 18 will be pruned down to six candidates that will be interviewed by the Senate selection board on Wednesday.

On same Wednesday, the selection board is billed to present the report of the interview at council meeting for consideration.

However, council meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday are to be preceded by a meeting today (Monday) where council will address petitions of some contestants as Senate representatives on the Joint Council/Senate selection board for the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor of the university.

It will be recalled that two contestants, Professor Ademola Dasylva and Professor Adesoji Fasanmade had faulted the September 21 election that produced Professor Ezekiel Ayoola and Professor Peter Olapegba as Senate representatives for the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor.

Prior the council addressing the petitions on Monday, the Senate, under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, had also addressed the petitions at a recent meeting.

In separate petitions to the university’s governing council, both Dasylva and Fasanmade described the process and outcome of the election as technically compromised, fraught with procedural improprieties, devoid of transparency, technically faulty and ridden with irregularities.

Pointing to various irregularities, the petitioners asked the university council to nullify the election that produced Ayoola and Olapegba and conduct a fresh election.