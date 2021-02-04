UI to students: Beware of fraudsters; we are yet to allocate hostels

University of Ibadan (UI) authorities have debunked a report trending on social media platforms claiming that the university has allocated students to halls of residence and therefore expected students to make payment, saying the information is a falsehood.

The university refuted the report on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen by the Director of Public Communications of the university, Mr Olatunji Oladejo.

Oladejo consequently advised the students particularly the newly admitted students for the 2020/2021 academic session and the public to disregard the said report in its entirety.

He said the author’s intention would be to defraud them of their hard-earned money.

According to him, the university has not yet opened the portal for students to register but will do so before or on Saturday, February 20, when orientation activities will also commence.

He said details as regards procedures and guidelines for registration would be available on the university website given as www.ui.edu.ng soon.

Oladejo said in the interim, students would still be learning virtually from home in accordance with the university’s stance that the 2020/2021 first semester lectures would be delivered online and that no student would be accommodated on campus.

He said the university took this decision which was published in its official bulletin of January 14 and titled “Approved revised academic calendar for 2018/2019” as a way of preventing the raging COVID-19 second wave from spreading to campus.

