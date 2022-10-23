UI to host entertainment scholars as documentary on Dr I Sho Pepper comes alive after 30 years

Thirty years after the demise of legendary theatre artist and actor, Olusola Isola Ogunsola, famously known as Dr I Sho Pepper, entertainment scholars are set to converge on the University of Ibadan to discuss and celebrate the impeccable track records of the theatre icon to the development of movie-making in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The scholars are expected to brainstorm on how training can be more useful to the ever-evolving Nigerian entertainment industry by drawing lessons from the artiste’s life and times and learning about the business and operational model adopted by Nigerian theatre artistes of the 70s and 80s. I Sho Pepper was one theatre practitioner who excelled in almost every facet of theatre.

The event which comes up on November 18 at the Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan, will feature a symposium with discussants like Mrs Iyalode Ogunsola (Efunsetan Aniwura); Professor Dele Layiwola; Alhaji Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello); Dr Joe Odedina; Oluyinka Smart Babalola and Professor Onookome Okome.

The symposium to be moderated by Dr Elizabeth Olayiwola will recognise and honour Isola Ogunsola as they draw attention to his place in the making of one of the most vibrant and popular cultural expression in the history of the arts in Africa.

Key questions that will propel and frame discussions on that day include the contributions and innovations of Dr I Sho Pepper to the theatre and screen culture of his time, the training he undergone even as they explore some of his creative works of arts that have continued to shape the movie world today.

Also on that day, a documentary film of I Sho Pepper directed by Bola Akande will be premiered just as Dr Bashiru Lasisi, HoD, Department of Theatre Arts,U.I, will be the host of the day.

