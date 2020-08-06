UI student’s death: Oyo begins investigation, says family will be duly compensated

The Oyo State government has declared that it has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Richard Gbadebo, a 300-level student of the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, the University of Ibadan at a factory in the state capital.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, disclosed this, on Thursday, when he led a state government delegation on a condolence visit to the residence of the bereaved family in Ibadan.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the state government has begun a safety audit of the factory and would ensure that necessary sanctions are meted out on the company upon completion of investigations.

The state government also assured that compensation will be given to the bereaved family.

The Permanent Secretary, equally emphasised that the current administration under Governor Makinde remained committed to ensuring that no resident of the state suffers injustice or undue exploitation irrespective of social status.

He said: “We are here to condole the parents of the deceased and to inform the family that measures are being taken by the government to ascertain the cause of Richard’s death.

“The administration of Engr Seyi Makinde will ensure that justice is served so as to prevent the recurrence of an event like this in the future. So, the government will get to the roots of this gruesome incident and give due compensation to the family of the deceased.”

While receiving the government delegation, the father of the late Richard, Mr Shola Gbadebo, demanded the CCTV footage of the scenes where his son died, noting that a thorough investigation must be conducted in order to truly ascertain the cause of his death.

Mr Gbadebo insisted that before any attempt to initiate talks with the family by the management of the soap factory, the family must be assured that there was no foul play or conspiracy in his death.

The father of the deceased expressed grief over the demise of his son, noting that he had endured harsh economic realities just to ensure the late Richard and his elder sister concluded their university education before the unfortunate incident.

“What I want to say is, the issue of compensation does not arise now. My son could become Governor or President in future if he is alive. So, I don’t care about what they will offer me.

“My appeal is that the government should assist me to pressurise the company to show its CCTV footage so that the whole world will see how my son died,” Gbadebo stated.

It will be recalled that the student died in an industrial accident late last month, having reportedly fallen into the factory’s soap-making machine.

