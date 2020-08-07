UI student’s death: Family demands CCTV footage of incident

THE family of Richard Gbadebo, a 300-level student of the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, who died at a factory last week has demanded for the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the accident.

Father of the deceased, Mr Shola Gbadebo, made the demand when a delegation of the state government, led by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, paid a condolence visit to the family, on Thursday.

While receiving the government delegation, Mr Gbadebo said a thorough investigation must be conducted in order to truly ascertain the cause of his son’s death.

He said before any attempt to initiate talks with the family by the management of the soap factory, the family must be assured that there was no foul play or conspiracy in his death.

The father of the deceased expressed grief over the demise of Richard, noting that he had endured harsh economic realities just to ensure his son and his elder sister conclude their university education before the unfortunate incident.

“What I want to say is, the issue of compensation does not arise now. My son could become governor or president in future if he was alive. So, I don’t care about what they will offer me.

“My appeal is that the government should assist me to pressurize the company to show its CCTV footage so that the whole world will see how my son died,” Mr Gbadebo stated.

A statement by the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the state government had begun a safety audit of the factory and would ensure that necessary sanctions are meted out on the company upon completion of investigations. The state government also assured that compensation would be given to the bereaved family.

Leader of the government delegation, Dr Olanrewaju, equally emphasised that the administration of Governor Makinde remained committed to ensuring that no resident of the state suffers injustice or undue exploitation irrespective of social status.

He said: “We are here to condole with the parents of the deceased and to inform the family that measures are being taken by the government to ascertain the cause of Richard’s death.

“The administration of Governor Seyi Makinde will ensure that justice is served so as to prevent the recurrence of an event like this in the future. So, the government will get to the root of this incident and give due compensation to the family of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has sealed the firm, Expand Global Industries, Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State, where Richard died last week.

Speaking during the sealing off exercise, the Federal Controller of Labour, Oyo State Office, Mr Fatoki Clement, said they were on the company’s premises to carry out a directive from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja, concerning the accident.

Mr Fatoki said the accident showed that the company was not conducive for workers, and that the management would have to fulfill certain requirements before the premises could be reopened for business.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…