UI, Obasanjo, Amosun, others extol virtues of Onabamiro, name postgraduate building after him

The authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI), former president, General Olusegun Obasanjo, former governorof Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, among others have extolled the virtues of the foremost scientist and one of the Nigeria’s most distinguished scholars, late Professor Sanya Dojo Onabamiro, naming the institution’s postgraduate college administrative building in his honour.

Speaking about the seasoned educationist, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Kayode Adebowale, said the university named the edifice after Onabamiro to immortalise, etch his legacy into the very fabric of the institution and reaffirm the commitment of the institution to honouring those who helped in laying the foundation for its academic excellence.

According to him, “Professor Onabamiro was not just an academic colossus but a titan and trailblazer in parasitology, a visionary educator and dedicated public servant whose contribution to UI and the broader academic community remained indelible.”

He noted that Professor Onabamiro’s pioneering research brought pride to Nigeria and advanced global scientific knowledge while his dedication to education, mentorship, and nation building remains a shining example for academia and beyond.

Stressing that the legacy of Professor Onabamiro is not just in the books or discoveries he made, but in the lives he touched and the institutions he strengthened, the VC affirmed that generations of postgraduate students and scholars who will visit the administrative block will be reminded of Onabamiro’s dedication to learning, passion for discovery, commitment to excellence, and service to humanity.

He appreciated the presence of the former president, General Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he referred to as a revered statesman and former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, as well as other distinguished guests who graced the occasion.

He also extended his profound gratitude to the Onabamiro family for sharing their patriarch with the world.

In his remarks, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was the chairman of the ceremony described the celebrant as a great educationist and scientist who was diligent and erudite.

He said that “Onabamiro left a remarkable legacy that should not be forgotten,” adding that, “naming the edifice after the late don was a thoughtful and well-deserved honour.”

The former head of state recognised UI as the first and the best university in Nigeria, appreciating its management for conceiving the idea.

He commended the family of the scholar for not forgetting their patriarch and remembering his life and times through the 40-year memorial lecture scheduled to be held after the naming ceremony.

In a goodwill message, the former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun said he was delighted to be at the auspicious occasion held in honour of a giant and illustrious son of Ogun State.

He said Onabamiro recorded several pioneering achievements in the academia and will be remembered particularly for breaking barriers and blazing the trail at a time when opportunities for Africans to pursue advanced studies were rare and for being the first African to receive a Ph.D from British colonial university in Africa and his research exploits in parasitology named after him as ‘Drancunculus Onabamiroid’ in international scientific journals, among others.

He commended the institution for honouring the late scientist, saying this will serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder to present and future scholars that education is key to empowerment.

The immediate past vice chancellor of the university, Professor Idowu Olayinka, FAS, reiterated that the UI’s Postgraduate College is the flagship of postgraduate education in Nigeria and also commended the university for honouring the legacy of Professor Onabamiro.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the unveiling of the signage of the celebrant’s name by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and the vice chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, with the support of other special guests at the event.

