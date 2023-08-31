The University of Ibadan (UI) has nominated the chairman of BOVAS and Company Limited, Arc. Bamidele Samson as an ambassador extraordinaire of the institution.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Kayode Adebowale, who led a visitation team to the office of the chairman to make the announcement said they were there to celebrate him at 80 and to deliver the letter of his nomination as an ambassador extraordinaire of the university’s 75h anniversary celebrations.

Speaking further, the VC noted that the nominee’s identity no doubt rings a bell in Nigeria and beyond for his integrity and trustworthiness.

According to him, BOVAS and Company Limited has been in a mutually beneficial business relationship with UI since 2018.

He explained that the company had been constantly supplying unadulterated diesel to the university, thus helping to prolong the life span of the university’s generators.

He also acknowledged that BOVAS and Company had made many benefactions to the University through scholarships, infrastructure upgrade and monetary donations.

Responding , Arc. Bamidele Samson with the support of his wife, Dr Victoria Adunola Samson, Managing Director of the company, acknowledged the honour done him by the university, recalling that he taught in UI in the early 70s on part-time basis.

He said he was always wary of doing business with government agencies, but the University of Ibadan had not disappointed him.

Arc. Samson stated that his company strives as much as possible to give back to the society.

He assured that the management of his company will consider the request from UI and be part of the institution’s 75th anniversary celebrations to the best of its ability.

He appreciated the Dean of Students, Professor Keye Abiona for the good work in office and how he is helping the students of the university.





Other members on the VC’s entourage were – the registrar, Mr Ganiyu Oke Saliu; chairman UI@75 anniversary committee, Professor Peter Olapegba; the Dean of Students, Professor Keye Abiona; and principal assistant registrar/Public Relations Officer, Mrs Adejoke O. Akinpelu.

