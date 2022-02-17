UI inducts 44 into nursing profession

Health News
By Lilian Saty
ACTING Head, Department of Nursing, University of Ibadan (U.I), Dr Beatrice Ohaeri has charged the 44 new graduates of the department inducted into the nursing profession from the University to ensure they make their marks in the profession.

Ohaeri, speaking at the induction ceremony of the class of 2021 from the University at the Paul Hendricks Lecture Theatre, encouraged them to think outside the box, be competent, practice with empathy and never underestimate the impact they could make on patients and the community they serve.

Speaking at the induction that had six graduating with a first-class in nursing, UI’s Vice-chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale said accommodation is a challenge for students learning at the College of Medicine.

Professor Adebowale, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Fatai Adeniyi, stated that to enhance the learning experience of students in the college, his administration has instituted several committees and undertaken many programmes to ensure a positive turn around in the schooling experiences of students in the college.

According to him, “we now have the students’ welfare committee; the health professional level committee and the E-learning committee among others in the college. We have serious difficulty in the area of providing adequate accommodation for students in the college. About half of our students do not get official accommodation.”

Professor Adebowale, however, said the College is embarking on the construction of a new 600-bed hostel and appealed to parents and philanthropists to support the project.

He charged the new nurses not to be afraid to make mistakes, but what they should be afraid of is not trying at all.

