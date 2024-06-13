The University of Ibadan (UI) has constituted and inaugurated the management board for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies in the institution.

The deputy vice chancellor (Administration), Professor Peter O. Olapegba, who performed the task on behalf of the vice chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, recalled that the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa visited the institution for the signing of the UI-NIDCOM Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which gave birth to the TETFund Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies in 2023.

He noted that the management board of the centre was constituted and inaugurated in order to achieve the objectives of establishing the centre.

Olapegba noted that the board is saddled with the oversight role of policy approval and ratification for implementation of the management team of the centre.

He added that the board will also be expected to give a report of its activities to the vice chancellor.

The director of the TETFund Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies, Professor Senayon Olaoluwa appreciated Dabiri-Erewa and NIDCOM, for the support and the management of UI for its commitment to the establishment of the centre.

Other representatives of NIDCOM on the board include the head of Technology Transfer and Innovation Department, Honourable Abdulrahman Terab and director of Media/Public Relations Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, among others officials of the University of Ibadan.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony was the head of the Lagos Office of NIDCOM, Mr Oladipo Odebowale.

In her response, the chairman of the board, who is also the deputy vice chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), UI, Professor Oluyemisi A. Bamgbose, SAN, assured that the board will justify the confidence reposed in it such that the centre will soon become world-renowned for Diaspora Studies.

