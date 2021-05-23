UI has not fixed date for physical resumption for 2020/2021 session ― Registrar

The authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) have refuted a report that it has fixed a date for physical resumption of academic for the 2020/2021 session.

This is according to the Olubunmi Faluyi, Registrar.

In a release, she stated that “This is to inform the University community and the general public, especially staff, students, parents and guardians that Management has not fixed any date for the physical resumption of academic activities for the rest of 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“At its meeting on Monday, 17 May, 2021 Senate discussed all matters relating to the physical resumption of academic activities for the rest of the 2020/2021 academic session, and decided to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to propose a date and implementation plan.

“The Committee is expected to submit its report on Monday, 24 May, 2021 for the consideration of management

“Given the above, Management hereby dissociates itself from publications which have gone viral on the social media on the matter.”

