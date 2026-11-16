Medical students at the University of Ibadan have received major relief from accommodation challenges with the opening of an 88-room hostel donated by former Defence Minister, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) and his wife, Senator Daisy Danjuma.

The facility is also expected to address a critical requirement for maintaining the accreditation of the university’s medical and dental programmes.

The five-floor hostel, named T.Y. Danjuma Block, was commissioned on Monday at the University College Hospital (UCH) campus, three years after its foundation stone was laid.

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The project is part of efforts to tackle the shortage of student accommodation at the College of Medicine and improve its ability to meet the requirements of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Speaking at the commissioning, Senator Daisy Danjuma called for greater commitment to philanthropy, urging individuals and organisations with the means to support institutions of higher learning. She also stressed the need for proper maintenance of the facility to ensure that it serves generations of students.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Peter Olapegba, commended the Danjumas for their intervention, describing the project as an example of the impact of public-private partnerships in addressing infrastructure gaps in tertiary institutions.

He said the contribution demonstrated how private individuals could complement government efforts in improving educational facilities.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor, Chief Bisi Akande, noted that the government alone could not shoulder the financial responsibility of providing all the infrastructure required by universities, making private sector and individual contributions increasingly important.

The Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof. Temidayo Ogundiran, said adequate accommodation was essential not only for students’ welfare but also for meeting accreditation requirements, which include access to clinical facilities around the clock.

He explained that the College occupies about one-third of the university’s physical space and accounts for approximately 80 per cent of its research grant income, underscoring the need for sustained investment in its facilities.

Ogundiran said the new hostel formed part of a six-block development plan, with two blocks still outstanding. One of the blocks, donated by Dr Philip Ozuah, was commissioned last year.

The immediate past Provost, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun, recalled that the College’s accreditation had lapsed in 2020, partly because of inadequate student accommodation.

She said efforts to address the challenge included mobilising the International College of Medicine Alumni Association Worldwide (ICOMAA-WW), which supported the project and ensured it was completed without debt. She added that she had rejected a proposed 50-year build-operate-transfer arrangement in favour of a funding model that would leave the facility debt-free.

Omigbodun also acknowledged Ozuah’s donation of $1 million on the College’s foundation day, which contributed to the hostel development drive.

Another hostel block, named after President Bola Tinubu, is expected to be commissioned on Saturday, as the college works towards completing the planned six-block project.

The new facility comprises 88 self-contained rooms designed for double occupancy, each with a kitchenette and private conveniences. Its penthouse also houses four air-conditioned reading rooms to provide students with additional study space.

The hostel will be managed by ICOMAA-WW through a professional facility manager to ensure its effective operation and maintenance.

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, described the project as an investment in human capital, saying its ultimate value would be measured by the quality of healthcare professionals trained.

The ceremony attracted university and hospital officials, alumni, members of the building committee, and medical students. It featured the unveiling of the facility and the presentation of awards to individuals and organisations that contributed to the project.