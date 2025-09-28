UI, FUOYE, others shine in Stanford global scientists ranking

Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan and the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) are among some tertiary institutions in Nigeria who got suitable raking by the Stanford top scientists ranking.

Four researchers of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti have been listed among the world’s top 2 percent scientists for 2025, according to the latest global ranking released by Top Scientists Network (TopSciNet).

The annual ranking identifies scientists whose research impact, citations, and productivity place them in the top 2 per cent globally within their respective fields.

Scholars on the list include Prof. Oye Gureje of the University of Ibadan who specializes in Psychiatry; Prof. Shafiu Mohammed of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Global Health Systems and Policy; Prof. Mayowa Owolabi of the University of Ibadan (Neurology).

The four scholars whose work put FUOYE among the 2 per cent of global scientists include Prof. Olayide Samuel Lawal; Dr. Adeolu Adesoji Adediran; Prof. Bukola Olalekan Bolaji and Prof. Basiru Olaitan Ajiboye.

The Ag. VC of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu commended the scholars, saying: “their achievements not only bring global visibility to our institution but also inspire young academics across Nigeria.”

The TopSciNet list, updated annually, evaluates millions of researchers worldwide across all disciplines, factoring in citations and other standardized metrics.

