The University of Ibadan (UI) Distance Learning Centre (DLC) has announced that admission screening exercise for the first batch of applicants and examination for O’Level fresh applicants for the Open Distance Learning programme.

A statement by the centre on Wednesday said on Friday, June 2nd, it would conduct a screening exercise for the first batch of applicants who sat for the UI post-UTME examination and obtained a minimum of 40 per cent.

The statement by the Director of the centre, Professor Babatunde Omobowale, said qualified candidates are those who had changed their mode of Studies to Open Distance eLearning (ODeL) mode of the University of Ibadan.

Professor Omobowale also said examination for the O’Level fresh applicants to the university’s undergraduate programmes via the ODeL would hold on Saturday, 3rd and 17th June 2023 respectively.

According to Omobowale, application form was also open to candidates with at least five relevant credit passes in WAEC or NECO for admission into 100 Level.

“Candidates seeking admission into the 200 Level with OND or HND must have obtained a minimum of Upper Credit for the direct or fast-track entries in undergraduate programmes including B.Sc. Computer Science; B.Sc. Sociology; BSW, Social Works; B.Sc. Psychology, B.Sc. Political Science; B.A Communications and Language Arts; B.Ed. Educational Management,” he explained.

He added that ‘A’ Level, NCE and first degree holders are also eligible for direct and fast-track admission upon meeting the admission requirements and added that sitting for the JAMB examination was not required to gain admission to study in the university via the flexible ODeL mode, but that candidates upon admission, would be required to register on JAMB Portal for the purpose of obtaining admission letter.

Professor Omobowale said candidates who might not be able to visit the university’s physical address for verification could visit https://dlcportal.ui.edu.ng and request for online verification of results, saying once students were verified, they would be able to continue with their registration from their locations.

The DLC Director explained that students on the two modes of studies take the same courses and are taught by the same lecturers, either physical or virtual classes; they also sit for the same examinations and are ultimately awarded the same prestigious UI certificates as well as enjoy privilege of being mobilised for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

