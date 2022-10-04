UI Class of Titans delivers refurbished lecture theatres to Faculty of Agriculture

AS part of activities lined up to celebrate their 20 years of graduation, their contribution towards producing drivers of agricultural development and also giving back to the institution which made them, graduates of the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, University of Ibadan, Alumni class of 2002 codenamed Class of Titans have handed the lecture theatres they refurbished to the management of the faculty.

Speaking during the 20th graduation anniversary and handing over ceremony held on the school premises recently, Chairman, Planning Committee, ‘Gbubemi Atimomo, said:”As we celebrate our 20th graduation anniversary, I would like to thank all the lecturers and administrative staff who supported our progress and development as undergraduates.

I would also like to thank each and every person who has contributed to the success of the reunion project and the events. I would most especially like to thank all of the reunion committee members who worked tirelessly and ceaselessly, scarificing their time and resources to conceptualise, plan and execute all of the reunion activities and projects.”

While delivdering her goodwill message, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan, Professor Stella Odebode, noted that:”Agriculture is one of the most important economic sectors in Africa, accounting for 23 percent of continent’s GDP.

“With over 60 percent of the African population living in rural areas and dependent on agrifood systems. There is therefore the need to give good agricultural education to our students and provide them with a very good and conducive environment for learning.

“On behalf of the students and staff of the Faculty of Agriculture, I thank this set and pray that the almighty God will continue to bless and increase individual members of the Class of Titans 2002 set.”

Dean, Faculty of Renewable Resources, Professor Abiodun Oluwafemi Oluwadare, while calling calling on other sets to follow the part of UI Class of Titans, stated that:”I want to use this opportunity to call on others to emulate the good gift this UI Class of Titans just gave to the Faculties today.

Similarly, I will encourage them to do more in the nearest future and write their names on the Roll of Honour in the Faculties.”

One of the lecturers who taught the old students while in school, Professor Ambrose Ayelari, said:”They saw our lecture theatres which were in state of despair and they have come to spend so much money to refurbish them for us. And we really appreciate them.”

A member of the Coverning Council, University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, on the occasion, said:”For me, this is a very great gesture that alumni of a university could look back as a set to give something to the univsersity that they passed through.

“It speaks volume to their commitment to the Faculty in the school that produced them, it speaks volume to their desire for the greatness of the university and to give back to the university part of what they have.

“It is a very laudable initiative, of course, all over the world, that is the trend. I developed world, alumni are actually the ones sustaining the university in terms planned fund into the university, assisting the university and all of that.”

