UI award Anambra Police PRO best crisis communication manager in security

Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), University of Ibadan, Nigeria, has presented the Award of excellence in communication during the crisis to DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Ikenga is the Police Public Relations Officer at Anambra State Police Command. The award was presented during Police Public Relations Officer Conference in kakanfo Inn & Conference Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Executive Secretary of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) and the Chairman of the Panel of Jury, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas Rtd noted that since the appointment of Tochukwu Ikenga as Anambra State Police Spokesperson, he has demonstrated professionalism in managing conflict-sensitive reports through effective media relations, constructive stakeholders engagement and responsible timely responses to enquiries.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu while receiving the award, thanked God for his mercies and also thank the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Abutu Yaro and his direct boss Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng for their guidance and believing in him.

He also dedicates this feat to CP Frank Mba Mni and other persons who have impacted in his career.

DSP Ikenga, who disclosed the award information in the statement, to Journalists in Awka, on Tuesday, said those in attendance were the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police Oyo State, CP Adebowale Williams, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and other senior officers/representatives of other security agencies.

