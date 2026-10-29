UI ASUU awards N1.1m scholarships to 11 indigent students

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan (UI) Chapter, has awarded scholarships totalling ₦1.1 million to 11 indigent students of the institution to support their education and ease their financial burdens.

The Guardian Nigeria

The beneficiaries received the awards on Thursday during an ASUU congress, where the union presented cheques to the selected undergraduates.

The Nation Newspaper

The Vice Chairman of UI ASUU, Dr. Tayo Ajibade, who represented the chapter’s Chairman, Dr. Adefemi Afolabi, disclosed that 56 students applied for the scholarship scheme, but only 11 met the selection criteria.

Ajibade explained that the initiative followed a directive from ASUU’s national leadership urging branches across the country to provide financial assistance, within their resources, to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He stressed that poverty should not prevent Nigerian youths from accessing quality education, reiterating the union’s commitment to advocating improved funding for public universities.

Under the scholarship scheme, two students received ₦200,000 each from ASUU’s national body, five beneficiaries were awarded ₦100,000 each by the university chapter, while four students received ₦50,000 each through a personal endowment by Professor Tajudeen Akanji of the university.

The beneficiaries include Olawale Esther Inioluwa, a 300-level Archaeology and Anthropology student; Orji Cynthia Adaeze, a 300-level Political Science student; Dosunmu Mazeedah Omobonike of Pharmaceutical Sciences; Oyeniyi Oluwaseyi, a 400-level Pharmacy student; Aanuoluwa Adeshewa Mary, a 400-level Physiotherapy student; Ameenat Eniola of Economics; and Olowode Afusat Temitayo.

The four recipients of the ₦50,000 category are Ogundare Marvellous; Williams Happiness Patient of Psychology; Oladepo Peter Olamide of Microbiology; and Gbadegesin Daniel, a 400-level Banking and Finance student.

Ajibade noted that the union recognises education as one of the most valuable investments in human capital, adding that the financial intervention was designed to encourage struggling students to remain focused on their academic pursuits.

He assured that ASUU, its branch executives, and individual lecturers would continue to explore avenues to support indigent students.

One of the benefactors, Prof. Akanji, pledged to sustain his personal support for financially disadvantaged students for the rest of his life.

He shared that his background as the son of a carpenter who rose to the peak of his academic career had given him a profound appreciation of education’s transformative power.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Olawale expressed gratitude for the award and advised her peers to stay focused on their studies.

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“What I will say to UI students is that they should make sure they take their academics very seriously because the primary reason we are in the university is our academics,” she said, commending the union for the intervention.

Another recipient, Oladepo, lauded the national leadership and the university chapter of ASUU for sustaining the initiative, describing it as a strong motivator for undergraduates to excel.

He urged other students to remain diligent in their academic endeavours and position themselves for similar opportunities.