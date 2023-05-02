IN appreciation of his contribution towards agricuktural development in Nigeria, the Animal Science Students’ Association of Nigeria, University of Ibadan, has bestowed an award of excellence on the Chief Eecutive Officer, Wonderful Springboard Farms, Mr Abiodun Michael Abiola.

The award was presented to him during the annual lecture of the association with theme:”Animal Science: Tool For The 8th Sustainable Development Goal” held at the Department of Animal Science, University of Ibadan recently.

Speaking on reason the association honoured Abiola, President of the association, Moses Eseola said:”Mr Michael Abiola has been a father to us, for instance I spent 11 months on his farm as an intern. He has imparted in me and many of my colleagues too.

“Aside that, his role in the development of agriculture in Nigeria cannot really be quantified. So, these are some of the reason we feel we should honour him to appreciate all he has been doing and to also encourage him to do more.”

While reacting, Mr Michael Abiola, said:”I feel highly elated, highly honoured and I am happy to be in the midst of people I love. It also tells me that hardwork pays. I want to also use this opportunity to tell the students to remain focus, take their dsetiny in their hands and I assure them that sky will be their starting point.”

