Ugwuanyi reverses ban on motorcycle, tricycle, tipper operations

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced a reversal of the ban on motorcycle, tricycle and tipper operations in some areas where violence occurred during last Saturday elections.

The governor stated this while rising from a security meeting with stakeholders and leaders of transport unions affected by the recent ban.

The order has been widely criticized as unpopular and capable of increasing poverty and criminality.

Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry Enugu threatened God’s wrath on the leaders if the order was not rescinded.

Recalled that Gov Ugwuanyi had last weekend summoned a security meeting with the leadership of the affected unions as well as other stakeholders.

