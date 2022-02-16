Ugwuanyi inspects ongoing Amenity Hospital project at General Hospital Ogrute

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State immediately after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Elections campaign at Igbo-Eze North LGA Headquarters, Ogrute, Enugu Ezike, on Tuesday, inspected the ongoing construction of the Amenity Hospital complex located at General Hospital Ogrute, adjacent to the venue of the rally.

The health facility is one of the numerous development projects of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in line with its rural development agenda in the state.

It is on record that Ugwuanyi’s administration has concentrated infrastructural projects in the rural communities, especially in the areas of health, infrastructure, education, grassroots sports development, among others, to uplift the living standard of rural dwellers, who the governor said: “have suffered enough.”

The Amenity Hospital complex, a storey building comprising a ground floor and upper floor with 40 wards and specialised wards for patients with complications, is the first of its kind in Enugu State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.Ugwuanyi inspects ongoing Amenity Hospital project at General Hospital Ogrute

Ugwuanyi inspects ongoing Amenity Hospital project at General Hospital Ogrute