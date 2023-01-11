Uganda declares end of Ebola outbreak

By Tribune Online
Uganda has declared an end to an Ebola outbreak that killed more than 50 people. (BBC)

The announcement follows a 42-day period without any new confirmed cases.

“We have successfully controlled the Ebola outbreak in Uganda,” Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said at a ceremony on Wednesday in Mubende.

The outbreak, which began last September, caused particular concern as it was caused by the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no vaccine.

Cases were initially concentrated in the central region districts of Mubende and Kassanda, where the outbreak began.

But the epidemic seemed to be getting out of control when positive cases were recorded in at least seven other districts, including the capital Kampala.

