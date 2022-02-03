Uganda Airlines wins world’s youngest aircraft fleet 2022 award

For operating the world’s youngest aircraft fleet for the second year in a row, Uganda’s national carrier, Uganda Airlines, boasting of an average aircraft age of only 1,95 years, has been named the winner of the “ch-aviation World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award 2022.

For the first time, ch-aviation has also recognized aircraft leasing companies with the ‘world’s youngest aircraft portfolio award 2022’.

The aircraft leasing company managing fleet is CMB Financial Leasing, with an average age of 3,91 years.

The ch-aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award was conceived to honour Airlines and Aircraft Leasing companies worldwide who maintain young and efficient aircraft. “Keeping a modern fleet and portfolio by using new generations of aircraft contributes significantly to the decrease of CO2 within the aviation industry and helps achieve better fuel efficiency. This represents a huge step forward for sustainability, and ch-aviation has decided to give them the recognition they deserve.

“To determine which airlines currently operate and which lessors manage the youngest aircraft fleet, ch-aviation maintains an extensive aircraft fleet database consisting of more than 4,700 active airlines, more than 65,000 aircraft, and 1,000 lessors worldwide.”

Commenting on the award, the CEO of ch-aviation, Thomas Jaeger said:

“The ch-aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award recognises Airlines and Aircraft Leasing companies worldwide that operate young fleets and manage young portfolios, respectively. The efficient newer aircraft generations are vital for lowering CO2 emissions and making flying more environmentally friendly, and we commend the winners for their effort. It is essential to say that this award is entirely based on non-manipulable fleet data. There is no jury or any other subjective parameter involved. ”