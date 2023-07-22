The management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto has denied a viral audio in circulation of an outbreak of a strange disease in the hospital community.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the head of public affairs unit of the University, Buhari Abubakar, and made available to newsmen in the state on Saturday.

He said, “The attention of the Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto has been drawn to audio with unknown voice going viral spreading information on the outbreak of a strange disease in the hospital.

“The voice claimed that the first victim of the disease brought from a hospital in Kaduna died after three days of treatment in the hospital. He also said additional fifteen patients died of the same disease”

The statement further explained that the claimant cited Garkuwa and Alu Ya Gode FM Radio stations, two of the local radio stations in the state as his source.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Management of the hospital wishes to make it categorically clear that, it has not up till this moment received any such case from Kaduna or anywhere in the country.

“The hospital is free of any outbreak of disease or epidemic, therefore the said claim in the audio is totally false, baseless and mischievous”.

When contacted, management of both Garkuwa and Alu Ya Gode FM Radio stations confirmed they were misquoted by the claimant, while they clarified that UDUTH was not at any point mentioned in their reports.

Meanwhile, the general public is however assured by the management of the hospital that, “while the hospital has nothing to hide, it also has standard protocol and capacity to manage emergencies any time it happens as it did during COVID- 19 pandemic and other outbreaks in the past.

“You are therefore advised to disregard such unverified information being spread by mischief makers whose motive was to generate tension and discomfort in the community.

“The Management of the hospital wish to further assure you that the hospital environment is free of outbreak of any disease till this moment as claimed in the audio. You should stay calm and turn deaf ears to the contrary”.





The statement further called on the general public to kindly assist in providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of such mischief makers who are proactive in spreading falsehood.

“While the hospital remains in constant communication with relevant security agencies to bring the bad elements to book, you are also required to please forward any relevant information via our verified formal channels of communication as your confidentiality is assured,” he added.

