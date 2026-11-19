Medical lecturers at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, have threatened to embark on a five-day warning strike from November 25 over the non-payment of outstanding professional allowances and promotion arrears.

The lecturers, under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), UDUS/UDUTH Chapter, also warned that the industrial action could be extended indefinitely if the university management failed to address their grievances.

The association announced the planned strike at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Sokoto on Thursday.

The lecturers’ grievances include the partial implementation of revised professional allowances under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), irregularities in salary payments and outstanding promotion arrears owed to members promoted between 2017 and 2024.

ALSO READ: Oyo govt trains health workers to reduce preventable child deaths

They also accused the university management of excluding some eligible members from the payment of promotion arrears for 2025 and 2026, which had reportedly been paid to others.

In a statement signed by the chapter’s Chairman, Prof. Usman Bello, and Acting Secretary, Dr Lukman O. Ajiboye, NAMDA said the challenges had persisted despite several attempts to resolve them through dialogue and engagements with the university authorities.

“The remuneration challenges facing our members have persisted for a considerable period, notwithstanding sustained dialogue, consultations and peaceful engagement by the Association,” the statement said.

The association disclosed that its efforts to secure a resolution had included meetings with university authorities, formal correspondence, the submission of supporting documents and interventions by respected senior colleagues, but without the desired outcome.

It expressed concern that medical academics in comparable universities across the country were already enjoying the full benefits of the revised CONMESS, while its members at UDUS continued to experience disparities.

NAMDA further alleged that some medical lecturers on the same CONMESS level and salary step received different salaries.

The association warned that the situation could worsen the migration of experienced medical professionals and academics from Nigerian universities.

“Mr President is also aware of the ongoing exodus of highly experienced academic staff, including senior consultants and professors, to other countries, a trend popularly known as ‘japa’,” it stated.

It noted that while the Federal Government had directed an increase in the admission of medical students to address the shortage of doctors resulting from migration, the number of qualified medical teachers continued to decline.

According to the association, medical lecturers, through NAMDA, the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), had continued to make sacrifices to sustain the quality of medical education despite the challenges.

“Despite these challenges, medical teachers have continued to make sacrifices to impart knowledge and skills without compromising quality or standards,” it said.

The association also disclosed that the Minister of Education had directed vice-chancellors to settle outstanding arrears owed to medical teachers in compliance with a presidential directive.

It, however, lamented that the UDUS management had yet to implement the directive despite repeated engagements, noting that several other universities had complied.

“Several sister universities have since complied. Despite sustained engagement, both formal and informal, this directive is yet to be implemented by the management of our university,” the statement added.

NAMDA said its members were left with little option but to consider industrial action following the failure to resolve the dispute.

However, it explained that its congress had opted for a five-day warning strike as an initial measure out of respect for President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Education, while giving the university management additional time to address the outstanding issues.

According to the resolutions of its emergency general meeting held on November 2, the association issued a 21-day notice to the university management, effective November 3, demanding the resolution of its grievances.

It said the warning strike would commence at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, if the issues remained unresolved by Tuesday, November 24.

The association added that its congress would review the situation after the warning strike and decide on the next line of action, including the possibility of an indefinite strike.

“Congress would thereafter review the situation, including the possibility of an indefinite strike, an outcome we sincerely hope to avoid,” it stated.

Despite the planned industrial action, NAMDA reaffirmed its willingness to engage the university management towards finding a lasting solution, stressing that the welfare of its members, the interests of students and the quality of healthcare services remained paramount.

“Congress wishes to reaffirm the Association’s commitment and its readiness to work closely with Management towards a prompt and lasting resolution of these matters, in the interest of our members, our students and the patients we serve,” the statement added.