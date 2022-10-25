Udom tasks ex-deputy govs to tackle challenges of Nigeria

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr, Udom Emmanuel, has expressed faith that issues confronting Nigeria were surmountable, reasoning that good leadership is always a way to save a people from challenges.

The governor expressed his faith while speaking in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital during a One-Day National conference organised by the Forum of Former Deputy Governors on the theme “National Building In Challenging Times”, on Tuesday.

He urged former deputy governors in Nigeria to join in the task of providing solutions to problems confronting the nation.

“Issues confronting Nigeria are very surmountable, all we need is good leadership. Things could change if a new leader emerges in 2023, who has the love of the people, and who knows what to do, what actions to take to address the challenges with both economic and political will.

“But it would be a tale of woes if in 2023, we don’t even know we are in challenging times and we vote for someone who is on a mission to self aggrandisement, someone who has swim that he must be the president of Nigeria before he dies. Let’s leave sentiments aside and face the challenges facing us.

“We must understand that we are in a very challenging times and must have leaders that will take the nation out of her challenges.

“A situation where some countries deny visa to Nigerians is very challenging to Nigeria status as a nation,” Gov Emmanuel stressed.





He urged past deputy governors across the nation to be members of the forum to serve as a pressure group in solving Nigeria problems.

He noted the conference of former deputy governors was very exceptional and hoped that something better will come out after the confab.

Chairman of the conference and former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) commended former deputy governors of Nigeria for taking a step in addressing the menace that befall the nation.

He noted that in spite of injustice and violence and other challenges facing the nation, Nigeria will remain a united states of Africa.

“Consolation to challenges in Nigeria is that good men and women like the former Deputy Governors have never stopped endeavouring to find solutions to the problems of our country,” he said.

He cited Iran, Liberia, the Soviet Union after the fall of communism, Rwanda and Sudan which fell into war times and disintegrate adding that Nigeria will never fall into such war.

The Minister urged Nigerians to move forward with hope saying that coming together as former deputy governors from different states will make Nigeria great.

In a paper presentation titled “Fast Tracking Socio-Economic Development In Nigeria: Are There Proactive Measures?” a popular Economist and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof Akpan Ekpo argued that the poor performance of the economy over time has resulted in a lack of cohesion in Nigeria.

“Hard economic times partly lead to the loss of confidence and trust in government by the citizens.

“This affects nation building, especially in Nigeria where more often allegiance is to ones tribe, state and local government.”

He maintained that such disposition endangers national unity adding that the tribe and sentiments must die in the course of nation-building.

The high point of the event was the inauguration of the new executive members of the forum with, Chris Akumas, former Deputy Governor of Abia State as the National President among others.