Udom applauds synergy between security agencies in Akwa Ibom

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has applauded the synergy existing between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, saying it has ensured peace and security in the state.

The Governor gave the expression on Tuesday in Mbiokporo near Uyo, while flagging-off Exercise Still Water 11 and urged the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army to ensure that the exercise is extended to cover the maritime domain for peace to return to the coastal areas.

Exercise Still Water 11 which commenced on Oct. 2 and will last till Dec. 22 our correspondent gathered is aimed primarily at enhancing synergy and inter-agency cooperation in the state.

The Governor who was represented at the event by his deputy Mr Moses Ekpo noted that the peaceful disposition of the army in the state has contributed to the development and progress going on in Akwa Ibom.

According to him, the extension of the exercise to the maritime domain would flush out all sea pirates and criminals in the waterways to allow fishermen to go on with their businesses unmolested.

“We commend the 2 Brigade for what they have been doing to maintain peace and order in the State, that from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate your work.

“I urge you to extend the exercise to the maritime area for more peace in our waterways. As a State Government, we will continue to support the Army,” Emmanuel stated.

Emmanuel urged the army to always show love towards other security agencies in the state and continue to promote a good military-civil relationship.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Commander 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Wase said that Ex-Still Water is a brigade-level field training exercise designed to exercise units and sub-units in combating prevailing and emerging security threats across the Brigade Area of responsibility.

He said the exercise would serve as a precursor to a real-time operation to checkmate the multifarious security challenges prevalent in the state.

According to him, the exercise would tackle security challenges such as militancy, separatist agitations, pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering, cultism and communal clashes amongst others.

He added that participants for the exercise were drawn from units under the Command, sister services and other security agencies.

“The coming together of security agencies for this Exercise will no doubt enhance synergy and inter-agency cooperation in a joint environment.

“This is hinged upon the desire of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division consistent push for security agencies to jointly tackle the emerging security threats,” Wase said.





He added that during the exercise, the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army would render free medical outreach to some communities in the state.

The commander enjoined the general public to call on these numbers 09070077175, 08163256562 and report cases of distress for prompt action.

The high point of the event was the patrol of major streets across the state capital by the joint security agencies.

