Business negotiations between African entrepreneurs from the Republic of Angola, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea will be held from August 15 to September 17.

From August 15 to September 17, business negotiations with Russian companies (the Udmurt Republic) will be organized for African entrepreneurs from Angola, Nigeria, Senegal and Guinea.

The event is organized by the Export Support Center of the Udmurt Republic (https://madeinudmurtia.ru/en/invest/).

The event will be attended by 9 Russian companies from IT, industrial, chemical, oil and gas, food industries, interested in entering African markets.

You can find the list of companies below:

LLC RISE (www.risecompany.ru), software development and implementation;

LLC «PrivolzhskayaKhimiya (chemistry)»» (https://pk-izhsintez.ru/), manufacturer of professional cleaning products;

LLC «Center of Metalworking- Metallist» (http://metallist-udm.ru/), production of mine and roof fans; · LLC «PK – VORTEX» (www.pk-vortex.ru), manufacturer of detergents;

LLC «Concern AXION» (www.axion-med.ru), manufacturer of medical and household appliances;

LLC «Avangard» (www.skavangard.ru), manufacturer of sports stands, stadium seats and stadium storage chairs;

LLC «Finko» (www.unmanned.ru), a developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); · LLC «Izhnefteplast» (www.izhnefteplast.ru), designer and manufacturer of low-adhesive electric centrifugal pumps (ESP);

LLC «Okfil Market» (www.udmurtia.biz), distributor of food industry and consumer goods.

Within the framework of the event the Round table was held with business and government structures of Nigeria, Angola, Senegal and Guinea to present the export potential of companies from the Udmurt Republic (one of the most industrially developed regions of Russia). Direct B2B negotiations with Russian entrepreneurs in order to conclude mutually beneficial contracts have been going on for a month.

Format: online (Zoom)

Registration link: https://events.nethouse.ru/all/24243/ .

Contact email: tour@bggroupp.ru

