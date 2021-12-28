Uche Nwosu’s ‘abduction’ exposes masterminds of insecurity in Imo ― IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said that the purported ‘abduction’ of Uche Nwosu by security agents has exposed the masterminds of insecurity ravaging Imo State.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

Powerful said the abduction-like arrest of Nwosu is another vindication that IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are not responsible for the numerous attacks, abductions/kidnappings in Imo State as being alleged by the governor and others.

The statement reads in part: “It’s now transparently obvious to all who the masterminds of the abductions/ killings of many traditional rulers and religious leaders including politicians in Imo State and other parts of South-East are. It is also now clear who created unknown gunmen to demonise and implicate IPOB and ESN operatives. God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama who designed this fight for Biafra freedom and independence has always vindicated us and will continue to vindicate IPOB/ESN.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

masterminds of insecurity in Imo | masterminds of insecurity in Imo