Uche Nnaji: Nigeria’s torchbearer for scientific greatness

By Felix Ale, PhD

In the history of Nigeria’s Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, there has never been a more crucial time for visionary leadership than now. As global trends redefine the role of innovation in national development, Nigeria has found in Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji the type of leader fit to steer the country’s science and technological renaissance.

At a time when the nation seeks to harness the power of innovation for economic advancement, Chief Nnaji has proven to be a round peg in a round hole combining a deep understanding of science and technology with sharp business acumen. Under his leadership, the ministry has not only stabilized but has grown to become one of the most impactful sectors of the current administration.

It is unfortunate, however, that some interests, particularly disgruntled elements have chosen to inject distractions into this momentum through unfounded narratives. These attempts to politicize Chief Nnaji’s appointment and achievements, rather than focusing on the clear and measurable achievements under his watch, do a disservice to the country. It is not everything we should play politics with. National development should rise above state-level rivalries and narrow interests.

Chief Nnaji’s impact on the international stage has been as strategic as it is impressive. At the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, I had the privilege of being part of the Honourable Minister’s delegation. His presence was not only commanding but consequential.

His engagements elevated Nigeria’s voice in global conversations on space exploration, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and climate-smart agriculture. A particularly defining moment was his audience with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC.

As the first Nigerian minister to visit her since her assumption of office, Chief Nnaji left a lasting impression, prompting warm endorsement and renewed commitment to Nigeria’s innovation goals.

Back home, his leadership has translated into sweeping reforms and landmark achievements. The approval and planned launch of four new satellites NigeriaSat-3, NigeriaSat-4, NigeriaSat-5, and NigeriaSAR-1, signal Nigeria’s serious return to the global space community. These satellites will transform how the country manages agriculture, security, environmental monitoring, and disaster response.

Through deft negotiations and coordination, the Honourable Minister has also been instrumental in securing a €7.9 billion foreign direct investment for Project Green, one of Africa’s most ambitious green methanol and hydrogen initiatives. In the healthcare sector, he oversaw the successful launch of Africa’s first insulin manufacturing facility and championed Nigeria’s first AI-powered smart hospital—a monumental shift in our approach to digital health and patient monitoring.

Empowerment of Nigerian youth and talent development have also featured prominently under his leadership. Project NOVA, one of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives, is training over 25,000 young Nigerians annually in high-demand global tech skills, effectively positioning the country as a rising outsourcing hub.

Meanwhile, the Youth Space Skill Programme and the Barefoot Renewable Energy College are equipping the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators with hands-on experience and self-sustaining knowledge.

The Sustainable Energy Access Programme (SEAP), deployed across all 774 local government areas, is bridging the energy access gap by bringing clean, reliable power to underserved communities. Similarly, the Renewed Hope Solarization Project is lighting up 37 federal institutions through the installation of hybrid systems, demonstrating the ministry’s commitment to practical, nationwide impact.

Perhaps one of Chief Nnaji’s most remarkable but less publicized successes is the unity he has fostered within Nigeria’s space ecosystem. For the first time in the country’s history, there is seamless collaboration among NASRDA, NigComSat, and the Defence Space Administration (DSA). This synergy has laid the foundation for a more coordinated and productive space programme, aligning technical efforts and resources to national strategic goals.

Policy-wise, Chief Nnaji has also led the charge in reforming critical frameworks. He has championed a 30% local value-addition requirement for raw materials before export, while also working with the African Development Bank to draft a ten-year raw materials roadmap.

His role in establishing the Science and Innovation Fund has been pivotal in providing a sustainable pool of financing for high-impact research, infrastructure, and commercialization of indigenous technologies.

Under his watch, Nigeria has commissioned the 10MW Solar PV Module Plant in Enugu, a modular refinery in Bauchi, and introduced a clean cooking solution through a patented hexagonal charcoal stove. These are not mere projects; they are symbols of a government that is actively working to solve the real challenges facing its people.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed by international organizations. His recent signing of a memorandum of understanding with UNESCO on bioethics underscores Nigeria’s growing reputation as a responsible leader in scientific advancement. Furthermore, Chief Nnaji has led Nigeria’s participation in Commonwealth-level collaborations focusing on AI, climate resilience, and sustainable agriculture, placing the country at the centre of important global innovation discussions.

The Honourable Minister also facilitated the release of a N20 billion take-off fund to support key institutional mandates, including enhanced remuneration for NASRDA staff and expanded capacity for space regulation and development. He has restored confidence in the public service ethos and shown what is possible when vision meets action.

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji’s leadership is a convergence of foresight, competence, and patriotism. He has turned what was once seen as a dormant ministry into one of the most dynamic engines of national growth. In less than two years, he has initiated and delivered more transformative policies, partnerships, and programmes than many of his predecessors combined.

As far as we are concerned, he is one of the highest-rated ministers in the current administration. And for good reason. In the history of the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, no leader has ever recorded this scale of achievements in such a short time. The evidence is clear. The results are visible. And the legacy is being written.

Nigeria stands on the threshold of a new era in science, technology, and innovation and it is leaders like Chief Nnaji who are lighting the path forward.

Dr. Felix Ale is a prominent Communication Scholar and science writer in Africa. He is currently the Director, Media and Corporate Communications at the National Space Research and Development Agency, which is the principal Agency for Space Research and exploration in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE