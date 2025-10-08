Uche Nnaji, Kemi Adeosun, other ministers who resigned from office since 1999

Since the return to democracy in 1999, Nigeria has witnessed several high-profile ministerial resignations, often driven by integrity challenges or political ambition.

The recent resignation of Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, following the established precedent set by Kemi Adeosun in 2018, underscores the intense public and media scrutiny now focused on the credentials of public officials. Ministers who resigned from office due to such scrutiny demonstrate the evolving landscape of accountability.

These exits generally fall into two categories: those involving allegations of misconduct or scandal (like certificate forgery) and those motivated by the pursuit of higher political office (as seen in the run-up to the 2023 elections). The pattern of ministers who resigned from office exhibits a critical juncture in career and ethics.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE chronicles key resignations by ministers, highlighting their ministries, years, and primary reasons for leaving.