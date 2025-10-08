FeaturesLatest News

Uche Nnaji, Kemi Adeosun, other ministers who resigned from office since 1999

Since the return to democracy in 1999, Nigeria has witnessed several high-profile ministerial resignations, often driven by integrity challenges or political ambition.

The recent resignation of Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, following the established precedent set by Kemi Adeosun in 2018, underscores the intense public and media scrutiny now focused on the credentials of public officials. Ministers who resigned from office due to such scrutiny demonstrate the evolving landscape of accountability.

These exits generally fall into two categories: those involving allegations of misconduct or scandal (like certificate forgery) and those motivated by the pursuit of higher political office (as seen in the run-up to the 2023 elections). The pattern of ministers who resigned from office exhibits a critical juncture in career and ethics.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE chronicles key resignations by ministers, highlighting their ministries, years, and primary reasons for leaving.

MinisterPortfolioYearKey Reason
Fabian OsujiEducation2005Sacked by President Obasanjo over bribery allegations during a UK education partnership bid.
Prof. Adenike GrangeHealth2008Resigned amid a N300 million vaccine procurement fraud scandal under President Yar’Adua; she claimed misadvice from directors.
Gabriel AdukuHealth (State)2008Resigned alongside Grange in the same graft probe.
Bart NnajiPower2012Forced out by President Jonathan over alleged interference in the Afam Power Plant bidding; he framed it as voluntary.
Stella OduahAviation2014Resigned after a N255 million bulletproof BMW scandal; later cleared but the optics were damning.
Kemi AdeosunFinance2018NYSC exemption forgery allegations (detailed above).
Saleh MammanPower2021Resigned after EFCC indictment in a N2 billion COVID-19 fund mismanagement case.
Ogbonnaya Onu et al. (9 others)Various (e.g., Science, Justice)2022Mass resignations to contest 2023 elections, per Buhari’s directive; included Abubakar Malami and Timipre Sylva.
Geoffrey Uche NnajiInnovation, Science & Tech2025Alleged forgery of UNN degree and NYSC certificate.
