Uche Nnaji: Certificate forgery undermines Nigeria’s democracy — Peter Obi

Labour Party national leader, Peter Obi, has said that certificate forgery among public officials undermines Nigeria’s democracy, stressing that the integrity of leaders begins with honesty in their academic and professional claims.

Obi stated this while reacting to the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who stepped down following controversies over alleged discrepancies in his academic credentials.

Nnaji, appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August 2023, resigned earlier this week after an investigative report by Premium Times alleged that he submitted forged academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates to the Senate during his ministerial screening.

In a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, Obi commended the minister’s resignation, describing it as “a decent and honourable step” that reinforces accountability in public office.

“It is commendable that the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr Uche Nnaji, has resigned following the controversy surrounding discrepancies in his academic certificates. That is a decent and honourable step. These instances remind us that such matters are not trivial; they constitute serious criminal offences,” Obi stated.

Obi called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant agencies to begin verifying the academic and professional certificates of all political candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections to prevent further certificate forgery scandals.

He urged that the verification process should cover all elective offices — from the presidency down to local government councillors — insisting that dishonesty and forgery should have no place in leadership.

“As a matter of urgency, this is the time for a comprehensive national review of the qualification and background verification process for all public office holders.

“Other nations, like Ghana, have set an example by thoroughly cross-checking the educational claims and credentials of all candidates before elections. Nigeria must not do less.

“Continuous discrepancies, false declarations, and forged credentials undermine the credibility of our democracy. If we truly desire a free, fair, and credible 2027 election, the process of integrity must begin now,” he said.

Obi further called for public access to the academic records of all incumbent and aspiring public officials, noting that transparency remains the foundation of credible leadership.

“Let truth, transparency, and accountability form the foundation of leadership in our dear country. Only then can we build a Nigeria where public service is anchored on honour, not deceit. We must get it right,” he concluded.