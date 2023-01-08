Uche Jombo bags US citizenship

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has flaunted her new US passport on social media platforms as she described it as a step in the right direction.

The actress, who has continued to feature in blockbuster movies backed by streaming platform Netflix, was in a joyous mood as she displayed the new passport on Instagram Friday.

In the video, Jombo was joined with popular actress, Ini Edo, as they both danced to the actress’s happy moment.

Jombo, who has a child with her ex husband, Kenny Rodriguez, has been single since her marriage reportedly crashed some years back.

Though the actress has managed to keep her private affairs away from the public, she is believed to be single and is not considering giving love another chance for now.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE