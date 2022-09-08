UCH trains home carers for the aged

THE University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in line with its mandate of training, has commenced a two-weeks training for home carers as part of an initiative to increase care for older persons in Nigeria.

UCH’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo declaring the fifth Home-care Training of Older persons open at the Sir Kensington Adebutu Geriatric Rehabilitation Centre in the hospital, said the training had become more important due to the increasing population of older persons in Nigeria and other developing countries.

Otegbayo stated that eventually, the care of older persons will become a major issue in developing countries and as such the training was to help Nigeria and other developing countries prepare manpower ahead of time for this.

He declared that the hospital had been exemplary in geriatric care and many groups had been coming to understudy the hospital’s programme on the care of the older persons, adding that the certificate training will now be held quarterly to ensure more people get trained on the care of older persons.

Director, Chief Tony Anenih Geriatric Centre, Dr Femi Olowookere stated that while the care of older people is divided into acute, intermediate and long-term care, the aspect of long-term care is deficient in Nigeria.

Dr Olowokere, noting that home care for the elderly because of cultural relevance is now known as long-term care, stated that the minimum criteria for the course were a university degree certificate and its curriculum is at par with global standards.

Meanwhile, Dr Lawrence Adebusoye, speaking on common health problems and recognition of red flags in older persons, said the home carers will be working at home and so must be observant of red flags like sudden irrational communication, dry mouth, loss of appetite, side reactions of drugs given that many elderly taken more than five medicines and dehydration.





According to him, “these red flags may be signs of untoward problems and quickly contacting the healthcare provider is important. There are boundaries that they must not cross, for instance, they are not to administer injections or drips. ”